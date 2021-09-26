Yankee Hill Road closure begins Sept. 27

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Yankee Hill Road between South 40th and South 56th Streets will be closed for a Lincoln on the Move investment project beginning at 8 a.m. Monday. Access to residences in the area will be maintained when possible. The recommended detour route is South 40th Street to Pine Lake Road to South 56th Street. This project is scheduled to be completed by December 2022, with seeding in spring 2023.

The project includes new pavement, one new lane in each direction with a raised center median, new roundabouts at South 44th, South 48th and South 52nd streets, new water main, new sanitary sewer, box culvert drainage extensions, new sidewalks with curb ramps to meet Americans with Disabilities compliance, and utility work.

Digital signs will alert traffic to upcoming work and closures. Travelers are encouraged to follow the suggested detour route or seek an alternate route and exercise caution around the work zone.

Lincoln on the Move is a six-year street investment focused on enhancing Lincoln’s street infrastructure that will dedicate an additional $78 million to street projects in Lincoln through 2025.

For more information on this project, visit streets.lincoln.ne.gov or contact Randy Saathoff, LTU, at 402-440-6067 or rsaathoff@lincoln.ne.gov. For more information on street closures, contact Shane Dostal, LTU, at 402-525-7852 or sdostal@lincoln.ne.gov. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov/closures or through the Waze mobile app.

