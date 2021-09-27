Advertisement

College students federal aid window opens weekend of October 1

Free Application for Federal Student Aid application
Free Application for Federal Student Aid application(WAFB)
By Justin Kies
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As students all over the nation get settled into their new environments at college, it’s important to remember to file a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

The FAFSA is the standard application for federal, state, and college-based financial aid. Colleges and universities utilize the FAFSA to determine students’ eligibility for financial aid such as scholarships, grants, work-study programs, student loans, or a combination of aid.

In order to complete the FAFSA, applicants must create a Federal Student Aid account. The parent or guardian of a dependent student must also create an account. Income tax return information from 2020 must be provided in order to complete the application.

Free tools and tips for the FAFSA process can be found on EducationQuest’s website.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family of Ryan Larsen speak publicly - 5 pm
Mother, sisters of Ryan Larsen speak publicly for first time since boy’s disappearance
Joesef Barraza
LPD: Man arrested for sexually assaulting unconscious woman
Nebraska’s home game against Michigan on Saturday, Oct. 9, will kick off at 6:30 PM (CT).
NU FB: Huskers and Wolverines to meet in primetime on ABC
LPS Dr. Steve Joel
LPS Superintendent Joel announces retirement plans
Omaha woman charged after authorities find 45 dead animals

Latest News

Bond set for Nebraska City man suspected of concealing death
Prices continue to rise for paint and paint supplies
Supply chain issues causes paint prices to rise in Omaha, globally
UNMC doctor explains when parents should quarantine their children
Steve Joel announces retirement from LPS
Superintendent Joel announces retirement
LTU using private contractors for snow removal
LTU using private contractors again