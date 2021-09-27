Frost focuses on Offensive Line, changes possible

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Scott Frost is looking for improved play along Nebraska’s offensive line. As a result, Frost spent most of Monday’s practice with the group. Frost also attended the Huskers’ offensive line meetings, along with position coach Greg Austin.

Frost says Nebraska must get better at left guard and right tackle. The Huskers allowed seven sacks in Saturday’s overtime loss to Michigan State. Frost added that changes could be coming along the line, and there’s “open competition” in the group.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.