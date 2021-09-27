Advertisement

Frost focuses on Offensive Line, changes possible

By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Scott Frost is looking for improved play along Nebraska’s offensive line. As a result, Frost spent most of Monday’s practice with the group. Frost also attended the Huskers’ offensive line meetings, along with position coach Greg Austin.

Frost says Nebraska must get better at left guard and right tackle. The Huskers allowed seven sacks in Saturday’s overtime loss to Michigan State. Frost added that changes could be coming along the line, and there’s “open competition” in the group.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha woman charged after authorities find 45 dead animals
Family of Ryan Larsen speak publicly - 5 pm
Mother, sisters of Ryan Larsen speak publicly for first time since boy’s disappearance
Yankee Hill Road between South 40th and South 56th Streets will be closed for a Lincoln on the...
Yankee Hill Road closure begins Sept. 27
North 70th Street between Fletcher Avenue and McCormick Drive will be closed for pavement...
Portion of North 70th Street to temporarily close Sept. 27
Joesef Barraza
LPD: Man arrested for sexually assaulting unconscious woman

Latest News

Krause Named Big Ten Freshman of the Week
Scott Frost
Nebraska shifts focus to Northwestern after OT loss to Michigan State
Nebraska’s home game against Michigan on Saturday, Oct. 9, will kick off at 6:30 PM (CT).
NU FB: Huskers and Wolverines to meet in primetime on ABC
Matt Sichterman: Coach Frost taking a bigger role in coaching OLine
Matt Sichterman: Coach Frost taking a bigger role in coaching OLine