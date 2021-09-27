Advertisement

Hartley Elementary celebrates 100th anniversary

Published: Sep. 26, 2021
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Hartley Elementary School, right off 33rd and Vine Streets, celebrated its 100th anniversary Sunday.

The school was built back in 1921 and named after past LPS Superintendent Ellis Hartley. To show off some of the history, there are pictures and memorabilia from years past inside the school.

The school’s principal said this will show students how the building has changed over time.

“Obviously this school has meant a lot to people for them to come back 100 years after its formation and celebrate with us,” said Rob Rickett, principal.

The principal also said one alumnus came to visit on Sunday who went to school at Hartley in the 1930′s.

Rickert said, “We have the best students, the best families hands down that I have ever come across and so I’m so blessed to work here each and every day.”

