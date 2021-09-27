Husker Pantry opens new location, asking for donations during homecoming food drive

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - According to the University of Nebraska, nearly one in three students on campus worries about not having enough food until they get money to buy more. That’s why the University has created the Husker Pantry.

The pantry was originally created in 2017 on Nebraska’s City Campus, but they added a second pantry on East Campus in August 2021. The Husker Pantry provides free food, hygiene items and school supplies for any student that is currently attending UNL.

The city campus pantry has been so successful, the University says they were in need for a second pantry. They say it’s important to give students who have class or live on the East Campus easier access.

“It’s definitely been growing a lot,” Program Coordinator of the Husker Pantry, Megan Patel said. “Every week more and more students are coming over to this location to use it because it’s a little bit closer for them, so we’re seeing a lot of growth over here.”

The Husker Pantry on East Campus is just open 10 hours a week, but they are in the process of expanding hours.

The pantry has been a great resource for students at UNL on both the City Campus and East Campus, but the pantry relies on donations from the community to keep items stocked. The Husker Pantry began their homecoming food drive last week, and it will continue until Oct. 1, the day before Nebraska’s home game against Northwestern. Anyone can donate from the Amazon wish list on the Husker Pantry website, or drop off donations at one of the 20 donation bins around campus.

“We serve about 200 students a week, so you can imagine how many items we give away every month,” Patel said. “These food drive help us restock and keep the supply up for students.”

Even though the food drive ends Oct. 1, the Husker Pantry is always accepting donations. You can find a list of items they supply and donation information on their website.

