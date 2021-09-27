Huskers Drop Close One At No. 9 Rutgers 1-0

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The Nebraska soccer team (4-6-1, 0-2-1 Big Ten) came up short against No. 9 Rutgers, 1-0, at Yurcak Field on Sunday afternoon. This game marks the first ever win of the series between the two teams as the previous six matchups resulted in a tie.

The Huskers kept the pressure on the Scarlet Knights during the first half of Sunday’s game holding the offense to just four shots on goal, but Rutgers pounced first, as Allison Lowrey scored her second goal of the season in the final minute of the opening period.

Nebraska continued to hold steady on defense in the second half despite injuries to defender Olivia Brown and forward Reagan Raabe. Grace Brown also left the game with an injury but returned in the second half.

Offensively, the Huskers had a few last-minute chances with a shot from Ashley Zugay blocked by the goalie into the crossbar, two shots on goal by Gwen Lane and a shot from Kathleen Aitchison, but they were unable to equalize the game.

Overall, the Huskers took seven shots with five of those being shots on goal and three corner kicks. Sophomore goalkeeper Sami Hauk, making her sixth start of the season, recorded five saves. Hauk was one of two Huskers to play the full 90 minutes, as Lane was a constant on offense and defense, recording those two late shots on goal.

Rutgers entered the weekend with an RPI of nine and sat tied for second place in the Big Ten standings with six points. The Scarlet Knights conclude the weekend with a 7-2-0 record overall and a 2-0-0 mark in Big Ten play. The Huskers return home next week for a matchup against Michigan State on Thursday at 7:05 p.m. (CT). The game will be streamed on Big Ten Network+ (subscription required).

