Krause Named Big Ten Freshman of the Week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska volleyball freshman Lindsay Krause was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week, the conference office announced Monday. Krause averaged 3.86 kills, 1.00 digs and 0.43 blocks per set on .500 hitting for the week as No. 12 Nebraska went 2-0 with wins over Northwestern and Iowa.

The Papillion, Neb., native matched her season best with 15 kills on a .500 hitting night with two blocks against the Wildcats on Wednesday. She followed with her second .500 attacking performance of the week on Saturday against the Hawkeyes, totaling 12 kills with just one error.

It marks the first weekly conference honor of Krause’s career. NU has counted two Big Ten Freshman-of-the-Week award winners this season, as Krause joins Lexi Rodriguez, who was honored Aug. 30.

