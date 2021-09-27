Advertisement

Lancaster County Jail reports additional positive COVID-19 cases within its general population housing

Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lancaster County Department of Corrections reported that currently 59 cases of COVID-19 are being monitored within the general jail population.

According to officials, 12 positive cases were identified within six general population housing areas on Sept. 17. Subsequent testing within the affected housing areas identified an additional 62 positive cases. Upon receiving the additional positive cases, further isolation measures were implemented within the affected housing units. No further cases have emerged outside of the initially affected housing units. The facility’s medical provider has been meeting with all isolated inmates in affected housing areas at least once daily.  No hospitalizations have occurred.

The Jail remains on modified lockdown. Contact visitation and volunteer services are suspended until further notice. Personal video visitation is limited in the housing units on lockdown status.

Officials said the jail staff is currently equipped with the appropriate personal protective equipment and has worked courageously and tirelessly to provide care to those in custody throughout the ongoing pandemic.  The jail’s pandemic plan lays out clear procedures for appropriate medical care of inmates with the minimum amount of exposure to jail staff or other inmates. The Lancaster County Department of Corrections has licensed professional medical personnel contracted and available in the facility.

