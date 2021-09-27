Advertisement

LPD: Man arrested for sexually assaulting unconscious woman

Joesef Barraza
Joesef Barraza(Lincoln Police Department)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police arrested a man they say sexually assaulted an unconscious woman last year.

According to police, investigators served a legal process on multiple accounts belonging to 24-year-old Joesef Barraza in regard to other investigations.

LPD said during the review of the data obtained, investigators found videos that showed Barraza sexually assaulting an unconscious woman.

Officers said the woman reported that she believed she had been drugged by Barraza but had no memory of what happened. LPD said the assault happened on August 30, 2020, in east Lincoln.

On Friday, around 11 p.m., Barraza was contacted at the Lancaster County Jail where he is lodged on separate charges.

Police said he was arrested for 1st Degree Sexual Assault.

If you or someone you know is a survivor of sexual assault, there are resources available:

  • LPD Victim Assistance Unit at (402) 441-7181
  • Voices of Hope at (402) 476-2110
  • Friendship Home at (402) 437-9302
  • Nebraska Domestic Violence Sexual Assault Coalition at (402) 476-6256.

Crisis Lines

  • Voices of Hope - (402) 475-7273 or (402) 476-2168 (TDD)
  • Rape, Abuse, Incest, National Network (RAINN) - 1-800-656-HOPE (4673)
  • National Teen Dating Abuse Hotline - 1-866-331-9474 or 1-866-331-8453 (TTY)
  • Linea de Crisis - 1-877-215-0167

