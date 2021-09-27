Advertisement

Man wanted on assault warrant also arrested in Lincoln pawn shop burglary

Shaka Chol
Shaka Chol(Lincoln Police Department)
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Officers with the Lincoln Police Department arrested a man in north Lincoln they believe was is involved in a recent pawn shop burglary.

Just after 8 p.m. on Friday, officers were dispatched to 7th and Superior Streets to look for 28-year-old Shaka Chol who was wanted on a warrant for assault.

LPD said officers located Chol standing outside a silver 2002 Toyota Camry.

According to police, Chol was taken into custody for his warrant. The owner of the car reported allowing Chol to borrow his car and found firearms in the trunk that did not belong to him.

Officers said they were given permission to search the car and located three rifles that had been reported stolen on Sept. 18 just after 4 a.m. when the Pawn Express, off Antelope Valley Parkway and O Street, had been burglarized.

More: LPD: Rifles, computer stolen from O Street pawn business

LPD said officers also found an Apple computer that was stolen in the same burglary.

Chol was arrested for three counts of possession of a stolen firearm and theft by receiving.

The burglary investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Lincoln Police at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

