Advertisement

Nebraska Capitol dome undergoes million-dollar restoration

Construction crews are restoring the Nebraska State Capitol dome.
Construction crews are restoring the Nebraska State Capitol dome.(Savannah Hamm/ Nebraska News Service)
By Savannah Hamm
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Capitol is undergoing a 20-week-long restoration process expected to be completed by mid-November. The project is the second restoration effort since the Capitol was built in 1922.

The exterior of the building, excluding the dome, was repaired from 1998 to 2010. However, the caulking is not the same durability that it was 40 years ago. A few ingredients in the old caulking were removed from the product, which weakened the durability of the sealants. The old caulking and the shifting gold plates on the dome were reasons for the current restoration project.

“We knew where the sealant joints were on the dome, and we know where they are on the face of the tower,” Capitol Building Administrator Bob Ripley said. “So, we wanted to get up and look at those, as well.”

Ripley hired Vertical Access to collect drone imaging of the dome and inspect the exterior, allowing them to look at the joints to the best of their ability.

After seeing the report, Ripley decided it was time to repair the Capitol’s exterior.

“What we need to do on the building to make sure it lasts really well is just maintain the tuckpointing (joints) between the limestone blocks so that it stays strong,” said Roxanne Smith, tourism supervisor and public information officer at the Capitol.

The current project focuses on maintaining the joints to keep the exterior watertight.

The pandemic delayed the project. Ripley and his team put temporary “bandaids” on the dome including a 60-inch-wide rubber tape over joints to keep them sealed over the winter.

“We knew there were tiles that were loose. We knew there were sealant joints that were missing, and then water can get into that joint and get behind the masonry, the gold tiles on the base of the dome, and they were becoming loose,” Ripley said.

Ripley bid on the $1.25 million project earlier this year, and work began in late July. Mark 1 Restoration, the same company that worked on the Capitol in the 1998-2010 project began repairing the limestone, the political face of the tower. Crews will soon begin work on the dome.

“We were very fortunate to get such experienced contractors to bid it and then to get the contractor who had already done work for 12 years on the outside base of the building,” Ripley said.

The project is two-thirds of the way done. While crews work on the dome, the general public cannot go out onto the observation decks. Due to safety precautions, they can still go to the 14th floor and look out of the windows but cannot exit the building.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha woman charged after authorities find 45 dead animals
Yankee Hill Road between South 40th and South 56th Streets will be closed for a Lincoln on the...
Yankee Hill Road closure begins Sept. 27
North 70th Street between Fletcher Avenue and McCormick Drive will be closed for pavement...
Portion of North 70th Street to temporarily close Sept. 27
Bars see dip in business during away games
Local bars see dip in business on away-game days
Carbon dioxide pipelines may be opposed in Nebraska, Iowa

Latest News

The pantry was originally created in 2017 on Nebraska’s City Campus, but they added a second...
Husker Pantry opens new location, asking for donations during homecoming food drive
Husker Pantry opens new location, asking for donations during homecoming food drive
Meet Gus! If you'd like to set up an adoption appointment, you can call the Pieloch Pet...
10/11 This Morning's Featured Pet - 1011Now
10/11 NOW This Morning's Question of the Day
Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!