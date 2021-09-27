Advertisement

Nebraska shifts focus to Northwestern after OT loss to Michigan State

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska returns to Lincoln for a two-game homestand at Memorial Stadium, beginning with a primetime contest on Saturday against defending Big Ten West champ Northwestern.

Game time at Memorial Stadium is set for shortly after 6:30 p.m., with the game televised on BTN.

Saturday’s game is Nebraska’s Homecoming contest and the start of five home games over the final seven games of the season.

Nebraska enters the game at 2-3 overall and 0-2 in Big Ten play following a heartbreaking 23-20 overtime loss at No. 20 Michigan State on Saturday night. The Huskers dominated the second half of the game, and held a touchdown lead late in the game, but a Spartan punt return touchdown forced overtime, where the Spartans escaped with the three-point win.

The Blackshirt defense continues to perform at an elite level. Nebraska held Michigan State to 254 yards of total offense, including just 14 second-half yards and no first downs in the final 30 minutes of regulation.

Northwestern comes to Lincoln with a 2-2 mark, including an 0-1 record in Big Ten action. The Wildcats opened the season with a home conference loss against Michigan State, and have since won two of three non-conference matchups, including a 35-6 victory over Ohio on Saturday in Evanston. Coach Pat Fitzgerald’s squad controlled the line of scrimmage against Ohio, rushing for 373 yards in the victory.

Each of the five Nebraska-Northwestern matchups in Lincoln since 2011 have been decided by one score, including two Nebraska wins on the game’s final play.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha woman charged after authorities find 45 dead animals
Yankee Hill Road between South 40th and South 56th Streets will be closed for a Lincoln on the...
Yankee Hill Road closure begins Sept. 27
North 70th Street between Fletcher Avenue and McCormick Drive will be closed for pavement...
Portion of North 70th Street to temporarily close Sept. 27
Bars see dip in business during away games
Local bars see dip in business on away-game days
Carbon dioxide pipelines may be opposed in Nebraska, Iowa

Latest News

Nebraska’s home game against Michigan on Saturday, Oct. 9, will kick off at 6:30 PM (CT).
NU FB: Huskers and Wolverines to meet in primetime on ABC
Matt Sichterman: Coach Frost taking a bigger role in coaching OLine
Matt Sichterman: Coach Frost taking a bigger role in coaching OLine
Adrian Martinez has faith in the OLine
Adrian Martinez has faith in the OLine
Ty Robinson: "We're not scared"
Ty Robinson: "We're not scared"