NSP gives training on post-crash inspections

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (PRESS RELEASE) - Troopers and officers from 15 states and 20 agencies have new skills to serve their communities thanks to the Nebraska State Patrol.

On Friday, the NSP Carrier Enforcement Division completed a series of training sessions which offered instruction in multiple disciplines of commercial motor vehicle inspections.

“We were proud to host dozens of troopers and officers from other states as they work to gain skills to better serve their communities,” said Captain Martin Denton, Commander of NSP Carrier Enforcement. “Traffic safety is a partnership that crosses state lines and our team is always willing to share knowledge and skills with other agencies.”

NSP hosted training sessions for the last two weeks at the NSP Training Academy in Grand Island. Troopers from 14 state law enforcement agencies, officers from several other agencies, and representatives from the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance all participated in the training.

“This class was modeled on what our troopers were seeing in the field,” said Captain Denton. “Post-crash inspections are critical in criminal cases and other crash investigations. This program was a perfect opportunity to not only fine-tune our internal training, but also share techniques and training with many other agencies. We’re all working together to make roads safer.”

The training sessions provided both classroom and hands-on instruction in areas of forensic examination of commercial motor vehicles as well as completion of post-crash inspections of commercial motor vehicles. Participants conducted five different advanced Level-1 post-crash inspections throughout the week of training.

NSP was assisted in this program by many partners in the trucking industry, including the Nebraska Trucking Association, Crete Carrier, Werner Enterprises, Kramer’s Wrecker Service, Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems, Great West Casualty Company, Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, and the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office.

