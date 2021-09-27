NU FB: Huskers and Wolverines to meet in primetime on ABC

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Big Ten Conference announced Monday afternoon that Nebraska’s home game against Michigan on Saturday, Oct. 9, will kick off at 6:30 PM (CT).

The game will be televised nationally on ABC.

Big Ten TV Schedule for Saturday, October 9

Noon ET/11am CT

Maryland at Ohio State – FOX

Michigan State at Rutgers – Big Ten Network

3:30pm ET/2:30pm CT

Wisconsin at Illinois – Big Ten Network

4pm ET/3pm CT

Penn State at Iowa – FOX

7:30pm ET/6:30pm CT

Michigan at Nebraska – ABC

