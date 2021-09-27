Advertisement

NU FB: Huskers and Wolverines to meet in primetime on ABC

Nebraska’s home game against Michigan on Saturday, Oct. 9, will kick off at 6:30 PM (CT).
Nebraska’s home game against Michigan on Saturday, Oct. 9, will kick off at 6:30 PM (CT).(10/11 NOW/Brett Baker)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Big Ten Conference announced Monday afternoon that Nebraska’s home game against Michigan on Saturday, Oct. 9, will kick off at 6:30 PM (CT).

The game will be televised nationally on ABC.

Big Ten TV Schedule for Saturday, October 9

Noon ET/11am CT

Maryland at Ohio State – FOX

Michigan State at Rutgers – Big Ten Network

3:30pm ET/2:30pm CT

Wisconsin at Illinois – Big Ten Network

4pm ET/3pm CT

Penn State at Iowa – FOX

7:30pm ET/6:30pm CT

Michigan at Nebraska – ABC

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Matt Sichterman: Coach Frost taking a bigger role in coaching OLine

Updated: 30 minutes ago
Husker Press Conference 9/27

Sports

Adrian Martinez has faith in the OLine

Updated: 31 minutes ago
Husker Press Conference 9/27

Sports

Ty Robinson: "We're not scared"

Updated: 49 minutes ago
Husker Press Conference 9/27

Sports

JoJo Doman "This game is testing our will to fight"

Updated: 50 minutes ago
Husker Press Conference 9/27

Latest News

VOD Recordings

Ty Robinson: "We're so close...should be a 5-0 team"

Updated: 50 minutes ago
Husker Press Conference 9/27

Sports

Huskers Drop Close One At No. 9 Rutgers 1-0

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Nebraska Athletics
The Nebraska soccer team (4-6-1, 0-2-1 Big Ten) came up short against No. 9 Rutgers, 1-0, at Yurcak Field on Sunday afternoon.

Sports

Nebraska Softball team wins twice against Omaha

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Nebraska Athletics
The Nebraska softball team swept a doubleheader Sunday afternoon against Omaha in front of more than 400 fans at Bowlin Stadium. The Huskers won the first game 5-2 and the second game 9-0.

Sports

Rahmir on Adrian Martinez's injury

Updated: Sep. 25, 2021 at 11:24 PM CDT

Sports

Frost on improving the Huskers

Updated: Sep. 25, 2021 at 11:22 PM CDT

Sports

Nebraska college football scores (Sept. 25)

Updated: Sep. 25, 2021 at 9:18 PM CDT
|
By 10/11 NOW
Eddie Messel is here to give updates on scores, highlights and analysis on Nebraska’s college football teams.