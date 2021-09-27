Advertisement

Summer hangs on for Monday

By Brad Anderson
Sep. 27, 2021
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Sunny and hot conditions will continue on Monday and even on Tuesday. A cold front and an upper level low pressure system will begin to move into the Plains by mid week and that means a good chance for rain and cooler temperatures.

Mainly sunny and hot Monday afternoon with highs in the lower 90s. The record high for Lincoln is 93 set in 1956. A light northeast wind this afternoon at around 5 to 10 mph.

Record or near record highs possible Monday.
Record or near record highs possible Monday.(1011 Weather)

Mainly clear skies and mild for Monday night into Tuesday morning. Lows in the upper 50s.

Mild overnight temperatures
Mild overnight temperatures(1011 Weather)

Mostly to partly sunny skies on Tuesday and hot once again. Highs in the lower 90s with a south wind 10 to 15 with gusts up to 25 mph.

Hot temperatures expected again on Tuesday.
Hot temperatures expected again on Tuesday.(1011 Weather)

Wetter and cooler conditions are expected Wednesday with the unsettled weather continuing into the weekend. It is possible that some parts of central and eastern Nebraska could see anywhere from 0.75″ to 2 inches of rain Wednesday through Saturday.

A few locations in central and eastern Nebraska could see up to 2 inches of rain this week.
A few locations in central and eastern Nebraska could see up to 2 inches of rain this week.(1011 Weather)
Cooler and potentially weather is expected by midweek.
Cooler and potentially weather is expected by midweek.(1011 Weather)

