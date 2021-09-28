Bloom Coffee adds to Lincoln’s mobile coffee scene

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Bloom Coffee Trailer is the newest addition to the mobile coffee scene in Lincoln.

Bloom Coffee, was created by Eva Rimpley, a Seward native. She had the idea for the coffee trailer years ago.

When she bought the old concessions trailer, she had to renovate and plumb the system to bring in water and create counters, as well as work on the outside. She said the goal of Bloom Coffee is to create community, where ever she parks.

“I wanted to bring that with me. So the idea would be showing up places and having the community take place right there, in the middle of a parking lot, or park or storefront,” said Rimpley. “And seeing that you get to create an experience for people

Bloom Coffee’s next event is Oct. 8 at the Earth Florals.

