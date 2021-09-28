Bond set for Nebraska City man suspected of concealing death

NEBRASKA CITY, Neb. (News Channel Nebraska) - A $30,000 bond was set in Otoe County Court Monday for a Nebraska City man accused of concealing the death of his wife at their Timber Ridge apartment.

Jody Smith, 64, is charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult on Sept. 20.

An arrest affidavit says the body of 74-year-old Irene Moyn was discovered after Otoe County Sheriff Colin Caudill conducted an eviction. Investigators say duct tape and a towel were used to seal off a bedroom where the woman had died several days prior. The apartment managers said they had not seen Moyn in several months, but she had signed some paperwork in March.

An autopsy report shows no foul play, but says infection or septic from a bed sore may have contributed to the death.

Police Cpt. Lonnie Neeman said Smith had been living in the house until the eviction on Monday. He was arrested south of Nebraska City where he had been living in his vehicle.

The sheriff’s office arrested Smith on Friday. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 27.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.