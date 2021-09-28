Advertisement

Lincoln Mayor delivers State of the City address

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird
Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird delivered the State of the City address on Tuesday morning.

The remarks were delivered virtually at a Leadership Lincoln event.

Baird said the City “has been successful in improving the community in ways that are crucial to sustaining a high quality of life.”

She focus on projects such as Green Light Lincoln and Lincoln on the Move, as well as public safety and public health as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

“If you are feeling proud of our community, too, please take the time to spread the love,” she said. “Spread the love by doing something to take care of someone who needs support. Spread the love with a kind gesture, be it big or small. Of course, right now the most impactful gesture that shows you care for others is to get vaccinated.”

To watch the full video, click here.

