Lincoln Transportation and Utilities will continue using private contractors for snow removal

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Transportation and Utilities said aside from a few hiccups last year, it is happy with how the private contractors’ worked during last winter.

Director Liz Elliot said she’s especially confident in this plan moving forward after going through the historic snowstorm in its first year.

“We were able to get out to our residential areas 72 hours sooner than we would have using our prior practices,” Elliot said.

LTU didn’t have private contractors until last year to help plow residential streets.

Years before that, officials say it’d take 12 to 24 hours after a storm stopped for crews to hit residential streets. That being said, 10/11 NOW went out to neighborhood streets days after the historic snowstorm and saw some still looking like this.

Elliot said, “It really did test all of our resources and it gave the contractors kind of an extreme understanding of what this could look like in the future.”

Another change to the city’s plowing plan is the number of contractors the city will employ. Last year, they had six contractors but will only have five this year.

“However,” Elliot said. “They’re going to have more resources out on the streets. that was the good thing from last year was that the contractors were able to build up their resources both in equipment and personnel.”

After record-breaking snowfall, last winter the city expected to be a million dollars over budget. An official said the city came in about $900,000 over.

LTU isn’t concerned about paying it off because they received more in gas tax revenue last year than expected.

