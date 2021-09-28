Advertisement

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities will continue using private contractors for snow removal

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities will continue using private contractors for snow removal
Lincoln Transportation and Utilities will continue using private contractors for snow removal(Lincoln Transportation and Utilities)
By Jared Austin
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Transportation and Utilities said aside from a few hiccups last year, it is happy with how the private contractors’ worked during last winter.

Director Liz Elliot said she’s especially confident in this plan moving forward after going through the historic snowstorm in its first year.

“We were able to get out to our residential areas 72 hours sooner than we would have using our prior practices,” Elliot said.

LTU didn’t have private contractors until last year to help plow residential streets.

Years before that, officials say it’d take 12 to 24 hours after a storm stopped for crews to hit residential streets. That being said, 10/11 NOW went out to neighborhood streets days after the historic snowstorm and saw some still looking like this.

Elliot said, “It really did test all of our resources and it gave the contractors kind of an extreme understanding of what this could look like in the future.”

Another change to the city’s plowing plan is the number of contractors the city will employ. Last year, they had six contractors but will only have five this year.

“However,” Elliot said. “They’re going to have more resources out on the streets. that was the good thing from last year was that the contractors were able to build up their resources both in equipment and personnel.”

After record-breaking snowfall, last winter the city expected to be a million dollars over budget. An official said the city came in about $900,000 over.

LTU isn’t concerned about paying it off because they received more in gas tax revenue last year than expected.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha woman charged after authorities find 45 dead animals
Family of Ryan Larsen speak publicly - 5 pm
Mother, sisters of Ryan Larsen speak publicly for first time since boy’s disappearance
Joesef Barraza
LPD: Man arrested for sexually assaulting unconscious woman
Nebraska’s home game against Michigan on Saturday, Oct. 9, will kick off at 6:30 PM (CT).
NU FB: Huskers and Wolverines to meet in primetime on ABC
Yankee Hill Road between South 40th and South 56th Streets will be closed for a Lincoln on the...
Yankee Hill Road closure begins Sept. 27

Latest News

Mayor Gaylor Baird on Afghan refugees coming to Lincoln
Mayor Gaylor Baird on Afghan refugees coming to Lincoln
Lincoln woman recovering from COVID-19 a year later with help from pulmonary rehab
Lincoln woman still recovering from COVID-19 a year later, going to pulmonary rehab
Tracking COVID-19 in Lancaster County
Temperatures stay well above average on Tuesday with highs int he upper 80s to low 90s.
Tuesday Forecast: One last round of late summer heat; cooler and wetter weather looms later this week!