LPD: Man breaks into storage units in northeast Lincoln, steals items

LPD File Photo
LPD File Photo(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Officers with the Lincoln Police Department arrested a man they say broke into storage units in northeast Lincoln and stole items.

On Monday, just before 10 a.m., police were called to Diamond Self Storage, off 27th and Theresa Streets, on a burglary in progress.

LPD said the caller advised she heard a sound coming from the storage unit next to hers and when she entered it, she found the interior wall had been removed and items were missing.

Police said the woman saw a man leave the storage unit next to hers and she left to call police.

When officers arrived, they said they found the left-side wall of the storage unit missing and the right-side wall was also loose.

LPD said officers located a man inside the neighboring unit with the loose wall and he was taken into custody.

Officers said they determined he had gained access to the victim’s unit and both neighboring units as well.

The woman identified the man as the same person seen exiting the storage unit, according to police.

Police said officers found items stolen from the victim’s storage unit, as well as another victim’s unit, inside the unit along with hammers, a pry bar and screwdriver.

The man was identified as 40-year-old Matthew Hutchinson who was wanted for two other theft cases from August and September.

Hutchinson was arrested for burglary, possession of burglar tools and cited for two counts of misdemeanor theft.

