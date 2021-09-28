Man arrested for breaking into bank ATM in northeast Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Officers with the Lincoln Police Department arrested a man they believe broke into a northeast Lincoln bank’s ATM and stole documents.

On Sunday, around 2:30 a.m., police were called to the U.S. Bank, off 27th Street and Ticonderoga Drive, for a suspicious person tampering with the ATM.

LPD said as officers arrived, they saw a man standing by the ATM with the door open.

According to police, as the man saw officers, he immediately ran away carrying a bag. LPD said officers were able to take him into custody a short distance away.

Officers said the man discarded the bag while running and officers found it, which had several documents that had been removed from the ATM.

Public Information Officer Erin Spilker said the man was not able to access the ATM’s vault, so no cash was stolen.

Investigators found the ATM had been damaged in order to gain entry.

The 25-year-old man was arrested for misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking and misdemeanor criminal mischief.

