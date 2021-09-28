Advertisement

Nebraska Baseball exhibition with Wichita State canceled

Huskers hat and glove
Huskers hat and glove(Maddie Washburn | Maddie Washburn )
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska baseball team’s fall exhibition with Wichita State at Hawks Field at Haymarket Park on Saturday, Oct. 2 has been canceled in accordance with COVID-19 protocols, it was announced Tuesday.

The exhibition game against the Shockers will not be rescheduled.

NU will hold its annual Red/White Series fall scrimmages Oct. 11-13 at Hawks Field, with game times determined in the coming weeks. The scrimmages are scheduled for seven innings and will be open to the public with free admission.

