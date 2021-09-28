Advertisement

Nebraska Secretary of State Evnen positive for COVID-19

Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen reports on the Nov. 3, 2020, general election.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen has tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday, one day before he was scheduled to announce his re-election bid.

A spokeswoman says Evnen has been been fully vaccinated against the virus, and his symptoms are not severe. She says Evnen is working from his home office.

Evnen, a Republican, was supposed to hold an in-person campaign event on Monday but abruptly canceled it, citing unforeseen circumstances. His campaign made the announcement in an email.

Evnen was first elected in 2018.

