Treat yourself to a cold one, it’s National Drink Beer Day

By CNN
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(CNN) – It may only be Tuesday, but you can pour yourself a cold one anyway in celebration of National Drink Beer Day.

It’s a day to enjoy one of the world’s oldest and most popular adult beverages.

The origins of National Drink Beer Day are not known for certain; however, it does land on the birthday of Arthur Guinness, the founder of Guinness Brewery.

It also falls just before the start of Oktoberfest.

Whether you love a stout, lager, ale or IPA, beer drinkers have more selections than ever before – which is something worth celebrating.

Cheers!

Copyright 2021 via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

