Tuesday Forecast: One more hot day

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It will still be hot for much of Nebraska Tuesday afternoon. Although there may be a few more clouds, mostly sunny skies is expected. An upper level system and cold front will begin to move in the central plains on Wednesday bringing cooler temperatures a pretty good chance for rain. Unsettled conditions could continue into the weekend with more seasonal temperatures and a continued chance for showers and a few thunderstorms.

Mostly sunny and continued hot in the Lincoln area Tuesday afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s with a southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Hot again across Nebraska. (1011 Weather)

Partly to mostly cloudy and quite mild Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Lows in the mid 60s.

Warm overnight low temperatures. (1011 Weather)

Party sunny on Wednesday with a few isolated showers or thunderstorms in the morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms expected Wednesday afternoon with the high in the mid 80s. It will be breezier and more humid with a southeast wind 10 to 15 mph and gusts to 25 mph. Showers and thunderstorms are more likely Wednesday night in the Lincoln area.

Cooler temperatures expected Wednesday but still above average. (1011 Weather)

Some parts of Nebraska could see up to 3 inches of rain over the next 7 days, especially in southeastern Nebraska.

Pockets of heavy rain will be possible over the next 7 days. (1011 Weather)

Cooler and wetter conditions expected over the 7 days.

Temperatures will cool down to more seasonal readings over the next 7 days. (1011 Weather)

