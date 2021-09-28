Advertisement

Wednesday Forecast: A change in the weather...trending cooler and wetter

By Ken Siemek
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After one of the driest months of September ever so far...the “chance” for rain will dominate the second-half of the week...with rain chances continuing into the weekend...

An area of low pressure meandering into the region from the southwestern United States will combine with an approaching cold front to bring an end to the hot and dry weather pattern of the past few days. This has the “potential” to be our most significant precipitation “event” in several weeks.

Precipitation Potential
Precipitation Potential(KOLN)

It was another unseasonably warm day on Tuesday...following in the footsteps of record or near-record warm readings across the state on both Sunday and Monday. Highs on Tuesday again made it into the 80s and 90s...10-to-20° warmer than our seasonal averages.

Mid-Afternoon Tuesday Temperatures
Mid-Afternoon Tuesday Temperatures(KOLN)

Mild-to-warm overnight lows Tuesday night will lead to one more seasonably warm day on Wednesday before the aforementioned cold front can work its way across the entire state. Much of central and eastern Nebraska will return to the 80s on Wednesday...while western Nebraska is noticeably cooler behind the front. That cooler air will dominate the entire state by Thursday...with highs only in the 60s and 70s by then.

Wednesday Highs
Wednesday Highs(KOLN)
Thursday Highs
Thursday Highs(KOLN)

That cold front is expected to stall across the region...and as additional low-pressure impulses swing through...precipitation chances will be included through the weekend...and even into early next week...along with more seasonal temperatures.

7-Day Outlook
7-Day Outlook(KOLN)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family of Ryan Larsen speak publicly - 5 pm
Mother, sisters of Ryan Larsen speak publicly for first time since boy’s disappearance
Joesef Barraza
LPD: Man arrested for sexually assaulting unconscious woman
Lincoln Police Department
LPD: Man terminated from job, shows up in costume mask carrying gun
Nebraska’s home game against Michigan on Saturday, Oct. 9, will kick off at 6:30 PM (CT).
NU FB: Huskers and Wolverines to meet in primetime on ABC
LPS Dr. Steve Joel
LPS Superintendent Joel announces retirement plans

Latest News

Hot again across Nebraska.
Tuesday Forecast: One more hot day
Brad's Tuesday Afternoon Forecast
Brad's Tuesday Afternoon Forecast
Temperatures stay well above average on Tuesday with highs int he upper 80s to low 90s.
Tuesday Forecast: One last round of late summer heat; cooler and wetter weather looms later this week!
Brad's Tuesday Forecast
Brad's Tuesday Forecast