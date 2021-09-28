Wednesday Forecast: A change in the weather...trending cooler and wetter

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After one of the driest months of September ever so far...the “chance” for rain will dominate the second-half of the week...with rain chances continuing into the weekend...

An area of low pressure meandering into the region from the southwestern United States will combine with an approaching cold front to bring an end to the hot and dry weather pattern of the past few days. This has the “potential” to be our most significant precipitation “event” in several weeks.

Precipitation Potential (KOLN)

It was another unseasonably warm day on Tuesday...following in the footsteps of record or near-record warm readings across the state on both Sunday and Monday. Highs on Tuesday again made it into the 80s and 90s...10-to-20° warmer than our seasonal averages.

Mid-Afternoon Tuesday Temperatures (KOLN)

Mild-to-warm overnight lows Tuesday night will lead to one more seasonably warm day on Wednesday before the aforementioned cold front can work its way across the entire state. Much of central and eastern Nebraska will return to the 80s on Wednesday...while western Nebraska is noticeably cooler behind the front. That cooler air will dominate the entire state by Thursday...with highs only in the 60s and 70s by then.

Wednesday Highs (KOLN)

Thursday Highs (KOLN)

That cold front is expected to stall across the region...and as additional low-pressure impulses swing through...precipitation chances will be included through the weekend...and even into early next week...along with more seasonal temperatures.

7-Day Outlook (KOLN)

