12th-ranked Huskers excited for big weekend The No. 12 Nebraska volleyball team (8-3, 2-0 Big Ten) continues its three-match home stand with Michigan (8-3, 1-1) this Friday, Oct. 1 at 6 p.m. at the Devaney Center. The match will be televised on Big Ten Network and streamed through its digital extension on the FOX Sports app with play-by-play commentator Larry Punteney and analyst Emily Ehman on the call. This week’s action will be carried on Huskers Radio Network with the NU radio team of John Baylor and Lauren Cook West. Baylor is in his 28th season handling play-by-play duties for the Husker volleyball program, and West, a former All-America setter at NU, will provide color commentary for the sixth straight year. Huskers Radio Network will carry the matches on HRN radio affiliates, including 107.3 FM in Lincoln and AM 590 in Omaha. A live audio stream will be available at Huskers.com and on the Huskers app. Hall of Fame Induction, Weekend of Champions Ahead • The 2020 and 2021 Nebraska Athletics Hall of Fame classes will be officially inducted Friday afternoon, including three volleyball inductees: Jordan Larson (2005-08) and former head coach Terry Pettit (1977-99) from the 2020 class and Cathy Noth (1981-84) from the 2021 class. • Three Husker volleyball teams will be honored as part of a Weekend of Champions event at the Devaney Center. On Friday, NU’s 1990 NCAA Semifinal team will be honored during the match. Coached by Pettit, the 1990 squad swept three matches to advance to the national semifinals and finished 32-3. • On Sunday, NU will recognize both the 2000 and 2001 Husker teams in-match. The 2000 squad was John Cook’s first team at Nebraska and posted a perfect 34-0 season en route to the national championship. The 2001 team finished 31-2 and reached the national semifinals.

Nebraska Volleyball (KOLN-TV)