CHI Health to host drive-up flu shot clinics

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - CHI Health is offering drive-up flu shot clinics at its clinic locations across Lincoln in October.

Patients can make an appointment for the entire family. Fill out required documentation ahead of time and drive-up to a CHI Health Clinic for a fast and hassle-free experience.

The CDC recommends everyone six months and older should get the flu vaccine. Dr. Hamza Ismail, MD, CHI Health Clinic - East Lincoln, says community members should make plans to get themselves and their families vaccinated early this fall. Dr. Ismail said it’s best to get the flu shot before the virus starts spreading in our community and it takes about two weeks post-vaccination for antibodies to develop and provide protection.

“As we enter the flu season amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, we really don’t know what to expect,” said Dr. Ismail. “Many fear what may happen if cases of the Coronavirus, influenza and RSV reach high levels. We know hospitals across the country are already seeing surges of patients with COVID-19. Our best proven defense against both the flu and the coronavirus is vaccinations.”

Five different CHI Health Clinic locations in Lincoln will be taking part in the drive-up flu shot clinics this season. The dates and times are as follows:

CHI HEALTH CLINIC LOCATION DATE(S) TIMEFRAME Southwest October 8, October 15 8 a.m. - Noon Family Health October 9, October 23 8 a.m. - Noon Stevens Creek October 9 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. East Lincoln October 16 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. Antelope Creek October 23 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

While appointments are preferred, drive-ups are welcome. Walk-in flu shots are also available at CHI Health Priority Care locations. Patients can also make an appointment with their primary care provider or utilize CHI Health Quick Care locations. Most insurance plans and MediCare cover the flu vaccine at no charge. Drive-up clinics will also be taking place at CHI Health clinics in Omaha, Council Bluffs and Kearney this season. Additional details on flu shots, participating clinics and scheduled times can be found on CHI Health’s website.

