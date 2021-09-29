Advertisement

Gov. Ricketts extends Directed Health Measure to protect hospital capacity

(10/11)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Governor Pete Ricketts announced Wednesday that the State is extending its Directed Health Measure to address hospital staffing shortages. Initially, the DHM was set to expire on September 30. With the extension, it will remain in force through October 31 unless renewed.

The DHM suspends inpatient Class D and Class E elective surgeries for all Acute Care, Critical Care, and Children’s Hospitals in Nebraska. These are elective surgeries that can wait four weeks or longer without substantially changing a patient’s outcome.

According to the Nebraska Hospital Capacity Dashboard, there are only 24 percent of staffed hospital beds available and 15 percent of staffed ICU beds available in the state.

For pediatric patients, there are 23 percent of staffed hospital beds available and 16 percent of staffed ICU beds available.

The DHM is available by clicking here.

RELATED: Mask mandate in Lincoln extended.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police Department
LPD: Man terminated from job, shows up in costume mask carrying gun
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and health officials announced on Tuesday that the current Directed...
Mask Mandate extended to Oct. 28
Lincoln Police Department
Man arrested for breaking into bank ATM in northeast Lincoln
U.S. Marshals, alongside the OPD and LPD, conducted a four-month-long investigation to...
Multi-agency task force arrests 231, seizes drugs, firearms in Omaha
LLCHD reports three more deaths from COVID-19

Latest News

Andre Johnson
LPD: Pills, cash and stolen gun found in apartment
Lincoln Police Department
LPD: Man steals tools from construction trailer, seen on surveillance video on Zipline Brewing property
LPD File Photo
LPD: Teens break into two vapor shops in one night
CHI Health to host drive-up flu shot clinics