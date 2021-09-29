Advertisement

Hasbro to release George Lucas stormtrooper action figure

Hasbro made an action figure of "Star Wars" creator George Lucas disguised as a stormtrooper.
Hasbro made an action figure of "Star Wars" creator George Lucas disguised as a stormtrooper.(Source: Hasbro via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
(CNN) – Hasbro is honoring the creator of “Star Wars” with his own 6-inch action figure.

It’s George Lucas in disguise as a stormtrooper, complete with a removable helmet and blaster.

It coincides with the 50th anniversary of Lucas’ production company, Lucasfilm.

Hasbro’s senior director of product design said the figure “is just one of the many ways we can honor his legacy for years to come, and we hope fans cherish it as much as we did.”

Presales begin on Amazon at 1 p.m. ET Wednesday.

The toy will be released in 2022.

