Homecoming week festivities return for University of Nebraska-Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Homecoming week is underway for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and before the football game against Northwestern on Oct. 2, there are many events happening in Lincoln for students, alumni and fans.

“It’s great to have people on campus, to have people smiling, just to see the students having that experience because as a student it’s such a great part of being here,” said Laura Cuong with the Nebraska Alumni Association. “I’m just so happy for the students and happy as an alumni to see friends and family back in town.”

Last year, due to the pandemic, events looked very different for homecoming, but this year will have the normal celebration.

Below are highlighted events. The full list of events can be found on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln website.

Yung Gravy concert, 8 p.m. September 30, East Campus Mall

Cornstock Festival, 5-8 p.m. October 1, East Stadium plaza

Annual Homecoming Parade 6 p.m. October 1, south of Nebraska Union to East Stadium plaza

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.