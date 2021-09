LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Northeast volleyball hosted Lincoln Pius X on Tuesday. The Thunderbolts 12-6 heading into the match.

Pius X would play strong on the road defeating the Rockets in straight sets, 25-14, 25-19, 25-20. Pius X moves to 13-6 in 2021.

Lincoln Northeast falls to 5-12 on the season.

