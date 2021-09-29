LPD: Man steals tools from construction trailer, seen on surveillance video on Zipline Brewing property

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man is facing charges after the Lincoln Police Department says he stole tools from a construction storage trailer.

Monday night, around 11:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to Zipline Brewing, off S Coddington Avenue and Magnum Circle, on a suspicious person.

LPD said the caller explained that they could see a man on the property through security cameras.

As officers arrived in the area, police said they found several power tools stacked on the north side of the building and a large set of bolt cutters, as well as a man running through the alley nearby.

LPD said officers utilized a police service dog to track where the man went.

Officers said they located a 29-year-old man hiding in a tree line a few blocks away on S Coddington Avenue and took him into custody.

Police said officers learned that the tools located near Zipline Brewing had been stolen from a storage trailer belonging to a construction company and placed there by the man.

This investigation is ongoing, however, the man was arrested for possession of burglar’s tools and 1st degree criminal trespassing.

