Advertisement

LPD: Man steals tools from construction trailer, seen on surveillance video on Zipline Brewing property

Lincoln Police Department
Lincoln Police Department(Station)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man is facing charges after the Lincoln Police Department says he stole tools from a construction storage trailer.

Monday night, around 11:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to Zipline Brewing, off S Coddington Avenue and Magnum Circle, on a suspicious person.

LPD said the caller explained that they could see a man on the property through security cameras.

As officers arrived in the area, police said they found several power tools stacked on the north side of the building and a large set of bolt cutters, as well as a man running through the alley nearby.

LPD said officers utilized a police service dog to track where the man went.

Officers said they located a 29-year-old man hiding in a tree line a few blocks away on S Coddington Avenue and took him into custody.

Police said officers learned that the tools located near Zipline Brewing had been stolen from a storage trailer belonging to a construction company and placed there by the man.

This investigation is ongoing, however, the man was arrested for possession of burglar’s tools and 1st degree criminal trespassing.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police Department
LPD: Man terminated from job, shows up in costume mask carrying gun
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and health officials announced on Tuesday that the current Directed...
Mask Mandate extended to Oct. 28
Lincoln Police Department
Man arrested for breaking into bank ATM in northeast Lincoln
U.S. Marshals, alongside the OPD and LPD, conducted a four-month-long investigation to...
Multi-agency task force arrests 231, seizes drugs, firearms in Omaha
LLCHD reports three more deaths from COVID-19

Latest News

Fatal Crash in Columbus
UPDATE: One dead, two hospitalized after two-vehicle accident in Columbus
Andre Johnson
LPD: Pills, cash and stolen gun found in apartment
Gov. Ricketts extends Directed Health Measure to protect hospital capacity
LPD File Photo
LPD: Teens break into two vapor shops in one night