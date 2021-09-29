LPD: Pills, cash and stolen gun found in apartment

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department say a man is facing drug charges after they found a number of pills, cash and a stolen handgun in his apartment.

On Friday, September 24 at 1 p.m., investigators served a search warrant at an apartment on 24th and W Streets in reference to an ongoing investigation.

LPD said investigators took the resident, 30-year-old Andre Johnson, into custody without incident.

According to police, while officers searched the apartment, investigators located a loaded handgun that had been reported stolen on November 26, 2020, in a burglary of a home in the 2200 block of S 8th Street.

LPD said investigators also found 4.5 Alprazolam pills, 18 Hydromorphone pills, 20 Clorazepate pills, one Methadone pill and $2,409 cash.

Police said Johnson was found to be a convicted felon prohibiting him from possessing a firearm.

Johnson was arrested for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession with intent to deliver a hazardous drug, possession of a firearm with a felony drug violation, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of money while violating a drug law.

