LPD: Teens break into two vapor shops in one night

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Officers with the Lincoln Police Department believe three teenagers broke into two different vapor shops in one night.

Wednesday morning, just after 2 a.m., police were called to Alohma Vapor off 84th and Holdredge Streets. A witness reported seeing three people break the door of the business and run away.

LPD said when officers arrived, they found the front door glass broken, but it did not appear that the suspects had gotten into the store.

According to police, soon after, an officer was checking security at Lincoln Vapor at 70th and A Streets and saw three people had broken into the store and were running away.

Police said the officer tried stopping the individuals, but they kept running.

LPD said one of the individuals, a 17-year-old boy, was found hiding behind a dumpster carrying a duffle bag. Police said inside the bag, officers found approximately $1,600 worth of vape products that had been stolen from Lincoln Vapor.

Officers said they found another 17-year-old boy in the parking lot of McDonald’s, off 66th and O Streets, sitting in the car that belonged to the 17-year-old already in custody.

Police said officers found a wrench, clothing and backpack in the car identified as being used in both burglaries.

The third juvenile, a 16-year-old boy, was contacted at his home, according to police.

LPD said investigators developed probable cause to refer all three juveniles for burglary.

