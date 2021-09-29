Missing inmate in custody

Advertisement

Zackery Carlstrom was arrested by members of the Fremont Police Department today and is being held in the Saunders County jail where he is facing a new charge of obstructing a peace officer.(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -An inmate who went missing from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln earlier this month is back in custody.  Zackery Carlstrom was arrested by members of the Fremont Police Department today and is being held in the Saunders County jail where he is facing a new charge of obstructing a peace officer.

Carlstrom jumped a fence and left CCC-L on Sept. 9. He began his sentence on Sept. 14, 2020. He was sentenced to two years on a charge of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) out of Dodge County. He has a tentative release date of Jan. 13, 2022.

CCC-L is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

