Nebraska health centers receive over $4M in federal funding

LINCOLN, Neb. (News Channel Nebraska) - The Department of Health and Human Services awarded over $4 million in American Rescue Plan funding to seven health centers in Nebraska. The funds are intended to expand primary health care infrastructure in medically underserved communities.

Federal officials say that health center recipients in Nebraska may also use the funding to secure freezers to store COVID-19 vaccines, purchase mobile vans to better reach and vaccinate marginalized communities, or construct, renovate or expand their facilities so they are better equipped for future pandemics or public health challenges. In total, this funding will support ten health center projects in Nebraska.

“Health centers are lifelines for many of our most vulnerable families across the country, especially amidst the pandemic,” said Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra. “Thanks to American Rescue Plan funds, we’re modernizing facilities across the country to better meet the most pressing public health challenges associated with COVID-19. This historic investment means we get to expand access to care for COVID-19 testing, treatment and vaccination – all with an eye towards advancing equity.”

Health centers are expected use the latest round of funding for COVID-19-related capital needs, constructing new facilities, renovating and expanding existing facilities to enhance response to pandemics, and purchasing new equipment.

“HRSA-funded health centers play a vital role in the local community response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said HRSA Acting Administrator Diana Espinosa. “Investing in health center construction and modernization will significantly increase access to affordable, high-quality primary health care services in underserved communities across the nation.”

Officials say the funds are awarded to health centers that serve medically underserved and other vulnerable populations and communities, which are disproportionately affected by COVID-19 and other health conditions. More than 91 percent of health center patients are individuals or families living at or below 200 percent of the Federal Poverty Guidelines and nearly 63 percent are racial/ethnic minorities.

Here’s the full list of the Nebraska health centers receiving funds:

BLUESTEM HEALTH - LINCOLN: $311,169

CHARLES DREW HEALTH CENTER, INC. - OMAHA: $671,457

COMMUNITY ACTION PARTNERSHIP OF WESTERN NEBRASKA - GERING: $578,320

EAST CENTRAL DISTRICT HEALTH DEPT. - COLUMBUS: $627,666

HEARTLAND HEALTH CENTER, INC. - GRAND ISLAND: $547,938

MIDTOWN HEALTH CENTER, INC. - NORFOLK: $579,090

ONEWORLD COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTERS, INC. - OMAHA: $1,052,002

