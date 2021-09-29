Advertisement

Nebraska Marine laid to rest 78 years after being killed in action

John Paul “Jack” Langan, who fought in The Battle of Tarawa in November 1943 in the Pacific,...
John Paul “Jack” Langan, who fought in The Battle of Tarawa in November 1943 in the Pacific, was laid to rest in Columbus, Neb., on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021 — 78 years after he was killed in action during a battle in World War II.(Courtesy photo)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Neb. (WOWT) - A U.S. Marine from Nebraska was to be laid to rest in Columbus on Wednesday, 78 years after he was killed in action during a battle in World War II.

According to the nonprofit MIA/KIA recovery organization History Flight Inc., John Paul “Jack” Langan fought in The Battle of Tarawa in November 1943 in the Pacific. The battle was code-named Operation Galvanic. Nearly 6,400 Americans, Japanese, and Koreans who were Japanese slave laborers died in the fighting.

The organization says Langan’s unit embarked on the west end of the small island of Betio and fought their way east. They met fierce resistance from the Japanese. On Nov. 22, 1943, Langan volunteered to take water to some Marines who were pinned down. Japanese machine-gun fire hit him as he stood up. His fellow Marines hastily buried him, but his remains were never identified until decades later.

Records had indicated he had been buried in Row D of Cemetery 33 in Betio, but that row was never found. His remains were declared “non-recoverable” on Oct. 7, 1949.

In 2009, members of History Flight began surveying Betio for graves after studying archival maps. They identified at least five possible burial sites and shared their findings with JPAC, an organization that preceded the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.

History Flight archaeologists found and recovered the Row D remains in 2019.

PFC Jack Langan’s remains were identified from one of 32 caskets that were delivered to a lab in Hawaii.

Langan was born Jan. 30, 1925. He was the sixth of eight children of Edward and Mary Langan in Platte Center, Neb. His mother died in 1936 when Jack was 10 years ol. His father moved to Idaho within two years of her death, leaving his children behind. The three oldest kept the family together as best they could.

In late 1942, Langan left Columbus for Des Moines, Iowa, where he enlisted in the U.S. Marines Corps. He received his initial training in California at San Diego and Camp Pendleton, then shipped overseas in early 1943 as a member of the 11th Replacement Draft. He arrived in New Zealand in the late Spring 1943 and was assigned to duty with Company C, 1st Battalion, 6th Marines. That unit was recuperating from the Guadalcanal campaign earlier in the year when Langan joined it.

The invasion of Betio was his first and only combat operation.

