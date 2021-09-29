Nebraska Restaurant Association concerned with how quickly restaurants are closing

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Restaurant Association says they’re concerned with how quickly restaurants are closing recently. Officials say restaurants are becoming less profitable, and at peak times only operate at a 5-10% profit margin.

Something restaurants have been dealing with for a while is a staffing shortage. The restaurant association says the problem is only getting worse.

In a national restaurant association survey, restaurant officials say 81% of restaurants in Nebraska are more than 10% below necessary staffing. For 32% of them, they’re 20% below necessary staffing.

“Were either at a 2 for 1; 2 jobs for every 1 person, or a 3 jobs for every 1 person ratio. That’s not good,” Zoe Olson, Nebraska Restaurant Association Executive Director said.

Some of the more notable Lincoln restaurants to close recently are Sebastian’s Table and Red Lobster.

For Sebastian’s Table, their closure is temporary as they plan to re-open with a new restaurant concept in the future.

The restaurant association says Red Lobster closed because they couldn’t come to an agreement on rent with their landlord.

“The last time we saw something like that in memory was with Texas T-Bone,” Olson said. “The landlord would not renew the lease and a car wash went in there.”

That happened back in 2019.

On the real estate side of restaurants, agents say some stayed open longer than they should have.

“Once that artificial stimulation, the PPP loans, went away it was harder for these businesses that might be going out anyhow,” Ted Eschliman, Eschliman Commercial Real Estate Vice President said.

It’s not just just restaurants that are closing, but also some grocery stores in the area. Fresh Thyme off O Street closed and hasn’t reopened.

“We maybe had a little oversaturation on grocery stores on O street,” Eschliman said. “There were some neighborhoods such as 48th and Van Dorn that lost their grocery store because so many were opening kind of at the same time along O street.”

Real estate agents says some restaurants are looking to expand to other locations.

