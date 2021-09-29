Redistricting maps get second approval after some concerns on Senate floor

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Legislature approved both a Congressional map and Legislative map Tuesday after some lawmakers were concerned with some changes to the original plans.

Sen. Matt Hansen of Lincoln opposed the new maps after he thought all the lawmakers had agreed on how Lancaster County would be split up.

“I think the city of Lincoln needs to be compact in and protected as possible,” Sen. Hansen said. “And instead in this new proposal, they have multiple districts that come deep into the city of Lincoln and into other counties.”

But, Vicechair of the Redistricting Committee, Sen. Justin Wayne said that’s the only option.

“I’m being clearly transparent we’re going to box Clements [District 2] into Lancaster cause there’s nowhere else for him to go,” Sen. Wayne said.

What he means by this is the original map from Friday, which lawmakers gave first-round approval for, showed District 2 going all the way to N. 112th St. which is technically Lancaster County. In the new map lawmakers discussed Tuesday, he goes farther west to 84th St. and farther into Lancaster County

Sen. Matt Hansen said, “We were getting maps, told minimal changes would be made and then all of a sudden just getting maps shortly before debate that have wholesale changes.”

Sen. Hansen also said there has been a lack of communication with lincoln lawmakers to the point where he claims other lawmakers are avoiding them.

Chair of the Redistricting Committee, Sen. Lou Ann Linehan said that’s not the case.

“I think there was a lot of communication,” Sen. Linehan said. “ Whatever went to the map room didn’t exactly go back to the floor like we thought it would so we’re not sure what happened.”

She also pointed out the changes that were made did not change anything in the heart of Lancaster County.

Both the Congressional and Legislative map will be up for debate for a third and likely final time on the Senate floor Thursday. If approved, it goes to the Nebraska Secretary of State’s office.

