Thursday Forecast: Ending September on a soggy note

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After what has been an incredibly dry September, we look like we’ll finish the month on a wet note with widespread showers and thunderstorms possible Wednesday evening into Wednesday night and into the day on Thursday. While the rainfall amounts have trended down a bit over the past 24 hours, it looks like many areas could pick up anywhere from 0.50″ to 1.50″ with isolated 2.00″ rainfall amounts across much of central and eastern Nebraska. These rainfall amounts would easily be the highest that we’ve seen so far this month for many locations.

With a fetch of tropical moisture across the area and a cold front slowly advancing across the state, scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected into Wednesday evening - mainly across parts of central and western Nebraska along the cold front. Within these storms, areas heavy rain will be possible to go along with some gusty winds and perhaps some small hail. Out ahead of that front into Wednesday evening, isolated to scattered showers with a few rumbles of thunder will be possible across eastern Nebraska. As the front slowly pushes across the state tonight and into the overnight hours, it’s forecast to slow and stall out across parts of eastern Nebraska. Rain chances are expected to really ramp up overnight tonight and into Thursday morning for Lincoln and eastern Nebraska, with the potential for some periods of moderate to heavy rain. As the front stalls out across eastern Nebraska, scattered rain is in the forecast for Thursday afternoon and Thursday evening. The front will slowly creep into parts of far eastern Nebraska to western Iowa by late Thursday night and into early Friday morning.

Scattered storms are expected along the cold front Wednesday night and into Thursday morning with more widely scattered showers and storms into Thursday afternoon and evening. (KOLN)

As mentioned previously, models have trended rainfall amounts downward over the last 24 hours. That being said, we could see some high rainfall amounts along the front into parts of western and central Nebraska where 1″ to 2″ of rain is forecast. Lesser amounts - though still between 0.50″ to 1.50″ is expected for eastern and southeastern Nebraska.

As far as temperatures are concerned, look for a chilly night tonight in far western Nebraska with lows falling to the low 40s. Ahead of the cold front, it will still be a very warm night with lows for Lincoln and eastern Nebraska in the lower to middle 60s. Average low temperatures for eastern Nebraska are in the upper 40s!

Look for lows into Thursday morning to fall into the lower 40s in the far west with temperatures holding in the low to mid 60s in the east. (KOLN)

Mostly cloudy skies with scattered rain is expected through the day on Thursday. As the front slides into eastern Nebraska, areas behind the front will see highs mainly in the mid to upper 60s - not bad to finish the month of September. Areas still along and out ahead of the front will be warmer with afternoon highs in the low to mid 70s.

Temperatures to finish September are expected to reach into the 60s for most with low to mid 70s across far eastern Nebraska. (KOLN)

The extended forecast will keep mostly cloudy skies with chances for rain in the forecast all the way through Saturday as another front will swing through the area to start the weekend. This will keep some decent chances for rain in the forecast for Saturday - something we’ll watch closely as the Huskers host Northwestern at 6:30 PM Saturday evening. There’s a small chance for some lingering rain into the day on Sunday, though mainly dry weather is expected for most. Mainly sunny and dry weather is then forecast for the beginning of the week next week. Temperatures shouldn’t move much with highs in the low 70s for the next week. Low temperatures will remain quite mild the next few days, but should settle into the upper 40s to low 50s by the weekend and into next week.

Mostly cloudy skies with off and on rain is expected over the coming days with drier weather for Sunday into early next week. Temperatures should stay fairly steady with highs in the low to mid 70s. (KOLN)

