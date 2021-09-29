Advertisement

One dead, two hospitalized after two-vehicle accident in Columbus

By News Channel Nebraska
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- One person was killed and two others injured during a crash in Columbus.

Authorities say shortly after 4 p.m. on Tuesday, officers were called to the intersection of E. 38th Street and Lost Creek Parkway for a collision involving a car and an SUV.

Columbus PD says the preliminary investigation indicates a southbound Lexus failed to yield the right of way to a northbound Ford Explorer. Officers say that as the Lexus entered the intersection, it was struck on the driver’s side by the Ford.

The driver of the Lexus, 57-year-old Valentin Torres Martinez, was extracted by Columbus Fire and Rescue and was transported to Columbus Community Hospital. A juvenile passenger was also taken by ambulance to CCH.

Both were later transferred to a higher level of care, according to a press release issued by Columbus Police. Martinez later died during surgery.

The driver of the Ford was taken to the hospital by a family member and was later released.

