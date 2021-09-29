Weather pattern change begins today

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After near record or record heat Monday and Tuesday, a cooling trend begins today. Temperatures should return closer to and below average later this week and early next week. A more active weather pattern returns as well with several chances for showers and thunderstorms.

A cold front, surface low and upper level trough will move into and slowly through the area the next couple of days. It will be mostly cloudy today with a 10 to 20% chance of rain this morning. The chance of rain increases to 30 to 40% this afternoon. Tonight, the chance of showers and thunderstorms increases to 40 to 60%. There is not a severe weather risk today or Thursday, but a few isolated severe storms can’t be ruled out. Rain could be heavy at times. Winds should be south-southeast at 8 to 18 mph with gusts to 25 mph today. Winds on Thursday look to be north-northwest at 5 to 15 mph. High temperatures for most of the area today will in the low to mid 80s. That is cooler than yesterday, but still well above average for this time of the year. Highs on Thursday should be in the 60s and 70s.

Cooler, but still warm for much of the area today. (KOLN)

Cooling trend continue Thursday. (KOLN)

The cold front may remain close to the area Friday and Saturday. That in combination with more upper level energy moving through the region will lead to a decent chance for additional showers and thunderstorms. Highs look to be at or a little below average for late September both days. The rain chance decreases, but remains Sunday and Monday. Below average temperatures are expected for Sunday and early next week.

After a warm day today, a return to seasonal temperatures is in the forecast for the rest of the week. The weather pattern will be active too with several rain chances. (KOLN)

