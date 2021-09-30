Advertisement

Dre, Snoop, Eminem, Blige, Lamar to perform at Super Bowl

Breaking news.
Breaking news.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will perform for the first time on stage together at the 2022 Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show.

The NFL, Pepsi and Roc Nation announced Thursday that the five music icons will perform on Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Dre, Snoop Dogg and Lamar are Southern California natives.

“The opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime show, and to do it in my own backyard, will be one of the biggest thrills of my career,” Dr. Dre said in a statement. The seven-time Grammy winner added that their halftime performance will an “unforgettable cultural moment.”

The Super Bowl returns to the Los Angeles area since 1993. It’s the third year of collaboration between the NFL, Pepsi and Roc Nation.

Roc Nation and Emmy-nominated producer Jesse Collins will serve as co-producers of the halftime show. The game and halftime show will air live on NBC.

The five music artists have a combined 44 Grammys. Eminem has the most with 15.

Roc Nation founder Jay-Z said in a statement that their show will be “history in the making.”

Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Blige and Lamar join a list of celebrated musicians who have played during Super Bowl halftime shows, including Beyoncé, Madonna, Coldplay, Katy Perry, U2, Lady Gaga, Michael Jackson, Jennifer Lopez, Shakira and last year’s performer The Weeknd.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NSP, KPD are investigating the death of a Kearney man south of Minden.
Man, dog found dead in submerged vehicle near Minden
Fatal Crash in Columbus
One dead, two hospitalized after two-vehicle accident in Columbus
LSO [File Photo]
Juveniles cited following assault at Roca Berry Farm
Sebastian’s Table closed its doors but plans to re-open with a new restaurant concept in the...
Nebraska Restaurant Association concerned with how quickly restaurants are closing
Gov. Ricketts extends Directed Health Measure to protect hospital capacity

Latest News

The trooper pursued the vehicle until the vehicle failed to navigate a curve and crashed into a...
Driver arrested after speeding away from troopers, crashing into tree
Two juveniles were arrested after their vehicle crashed on an interstate exit.
Juvenile runaways arrested after crash near York
A child was shot at an elementary school in Newton, Mississippi, a law enforcement official...
Child shot at elementary school in Mississippi
Several Lincoln Police Officers respond to break up fight at Lincoln High
Lincoln Northwest Falcons
Lincoln Northwest High School unveils mascot, school colors