Driver arrested after speeding away from troopers, crashing into tree

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested a Lincoln woman following a short pursuit in Lincoln early Thursday morning.

At approximately 2 a.m. Thursday, a trooper observed a Ford Fusion speeding and repeatedly striking the curb on Superior St. near 14th St. The trooper attempted a traffic stop as the vehicle turned southbound onto 14th, but the vehicle refused to yield and fled westbound onto Benton St. The trooper pursued the vehicle until the vehicle failed to navigate a curve at 7th St and crashed into a tree.

NSP said the driver of the Fusion then fled on foot before she was quickly taken into custody by the trooper. The driver, Sunday Jud, 24, of Lincoln, was arrested for willful reckless driving, felony flight to avoid arrest, driving under the influence, obstructing a peace officer, and refusing to subject to a field sobriety test. Jud was lodged in Lancaster County Jail.

Tip of the day; don’t run from the police!



Thankfully this person nor anyone was injured (except for the tree) after a short vehicle pursuit in north Lincoln early this morning.



The driver was arrested for fleeing, DUI, and other charges. pic.twitter.com/pVsUlTKIPs — NSP_TroopHNightShift (@NSPTroopHNights) September 30, 2021

