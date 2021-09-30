Advertisement

Fake $100 bill used at Lincoln garage sale

By Ellis Wiltsey
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One Lincoln family is putting out an alert after they received a fake $100 bill during a weekend garage sale.

They hope others can learn from their mistake and that people who are hosting similar sales are on alert.

Christine Goodwin said the sale was to hopefully raise money to replace old appliances around her home. Cash is short in her family’s single-income home she shares with her husband and almost 2-year-old son.

Now, they’re out $40 and the two items she was swindled out of as well.

The fake $100 bill looks and feel is pretty authentic until you take a much closer look. Small wording printed on it says it’s not actual currency.

Goodwin said the man who paid her with it hung around the garage sale for some time, perusing various items.

“He came up to me and said ‘Would you take $10 for this frame and $50 for the TV?’” Goodwin said. “So he owed $60 and then we did the purchase. He handed me the $100 bill and we gave him $40 back.”

Her husband Richard offered to help carry the items, but he declined. Goodwin said the man parked down the street a ways and by the time they realized what had happened and that the bill was fake, he was already gone.

“Pretty upset because years back we did a garage sale as well and a man ended up taking the whole money box that took off with over $300 worth of cash,” Goodwin said.

The Better Business Bureau said scammers in this type of scenario will often target places like garage sales because the people running them are not trained to recognize the signs of a counterfeit bill.

“All authentic banknotes have raised printing which is really difficult for counterfeiters to reproduce,” said Josh Planos with the BBB. “So you can detect it by running your fingernail carefully over the bill and should feel some sort of vibration.”

Planos said the best step for people who might be wary of a bill is to just ask for another form of payment or simply refuse the sale.

“The best thing you can do is speak up if you have any sort of worries if a counterfeit bill is being used in a transaction,” Planos said.

10/11 Now checked the Lincoln Police Department’s crime log for the past week. There have been four police reports related to counterfeit money.

Goodwin said they haven’t contacted law enforcement because similar cases she researched in the area showed she likely didn’t have enough evidence, like a license plate number, to make a strong case.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police Department
LPD: Man terminated from job, shows up in costume mask carrying gun
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and health officials announced on Tuesday that the current Directed...
Mask Mandate extended to Oct. 28
Lincoln Police Department
Man arrested for breaking into bank ATM in northeast Lincoln
Fatal Crash in Columbus
One dead, two hospitalized after two-vehicle accident in Columbus
LLCHD reports three more deaths from COVID-19

Latest News

Food Bank of Lincoln reaches out to rural parts of Nebraska
In September, the Food Bank focused on 25 rural communities outside of Lancaster County.
Food Bank of Lincoln reaches out to rural parts of Nebraska
You might find them outside on your porch, on the side of your house, near piles of wood and...
Stink bug spottings on the rise in Lincoln
Stink bug spottings on the rise in Lincoln