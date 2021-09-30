Food Bank of Lincoln reaches out to rural parts of Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A majority of the need from the Food Bank of Lincoln is in Lancaster County, but there are 15 other counties the Food Bank serves, reaching people in rural Nebraska.

In September, the Food Bank focused on 25 rural communities outside of Lancaster County, connecting people with meals through mobile food distributions, produce pop-ups and child-hunger programs. The Food Bank said increasing access to food in these rural communities remains a high priority.

“We see families who are working in meat-packing plants, who may need extra support. We’re connecting with farmers who may need a little extra support to put some food on the table,” Michaella Kumke, President & CEO, Food Bank of Lincoln.

If you or someone you know may need the Food Bank’s help, keeping up with their social media accounts is best. That’s where they post announcements about rural food distributions.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.