Frost on Martinez: “He’s fine. He’s going to play”

Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) escapes from Michigan State's Jacub Panasiuk (96) and...
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) escapes from Michigan State's Jacub Panasiuk (96) and Jacob Slade, left, during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)(Al Goldis | AP)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska head coach Scott Frost says junior quarterback Adrian Martinez will play on Saturday in the Huskers’ game against Northwestern. Martinez was injured in the first quarter against Michigan State and briefly left the game. He returned and completed 24-of-34 pass attempts for 244 yards.

“I’ve heard some of the rumors,” Frost said. “Ridiculous rumors. He probably has lupus and leprosy and smallpox and all these other things. He’s fine. He’s going to play.”

Martinez leads the Big Ten in total offense through the first five games.

Nebraska hosts Northwestern at 6:30pm on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

