Juvenile runaways arrested after crash near York

NEAR YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - State Troopers arrested two juvenile runaways Wednesday after their getaway vehicle crashed near Interstate 80.

The Nebraska State Patrol said the two had run away from a Lincoln detention center. Just after 1:30 p.m. Wednesday a trooper saw a Ford Explorer west-bound on Interstate 80. The trooper saw the vehicle take the Bradshaw exit five miles west of York. Before the trooper could turn around to make a traffic stop, the vehicle’s driver lost control and rolled. The pair were seen running away from the vehicle.

Another trooper with a state patrol service dog found the pair hiding in some nearby trees. Both were were arrested and cited for obstructing a police officer. The driver was also cited for theft, criminal mischief, leaving the scene of an accident and no drivers license.

Both were taken to York hospital for medical clearance before they were turned over to juvenile probation.

