Lin-Manuel Miranda makes adorable ‘absence note’ video for Georgia high schooler

"Hamilton!" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda gives a curtain speech at the Richard Rodgers Theatre as...
"Hamilton!" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda gives a curtain speech at the Richard Rodgers Theatre as the show opened Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, after being closed in early 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns.(AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ATLANTA (Gray News) - “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda made an adorable “absence note” video for a high school senior’s history teacher.

WSB reported Miranda made the video for Luke Stevens during a surprise visit to another high schooler’s birthday party.

Miranda said in the video that he and Stevens would discuss many historical topics that are covered in “Hamilton.”

“I’m sorry he can’t be in U.S. history class, but he’s with me right now, and we’re going to go over Bill of Rights and anything you may be covering right now,” Miranda said.

Stevens’ mother said on Instagram that she believed Miranda was in town to raise money for voters’ rights.

“Hamilton” is playing at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta through Sept. 26.

